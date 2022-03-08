Kylian Mbappe an Injury Doubt at Real Madrid Wednesday Night

When Paris Saint-Germain try to finish off Real Madrid tomorrow night and book their place in the Champions League round-of-8, they may have to do so without one of their best players. Kylian Mbappe reportedly suffered a foot injury in training on Monday. The club is calling it a “knock.”
According to reports, the Frenchman went to ground, in pain, with the physios fearing a potential leg fracture. However, a scan was done and it was clean. In the latter part of the day, Paris Saint-Germain released the following statement.
“Kylian Mbappé received a knock on his right foot in training today. He has undergone treatment this afternoon,” reads the official club official club statement.
“The medical tests are reassuring and another update will be made in 24 hours.”
That means a further update on this “knock” will be coming sometime on Tuesday. Mbappe, who has been strongly linked in a transfer move to PSG’s opponents on Wednesday night, faces a race against the clock to be fit in time.
Les Parisiens head into the road leg of the tie with a 1-0 advantage on aggregate.
