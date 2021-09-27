Real Madrid Team News vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Kroos, Marcelo, Hazard

After a surprise 0-0 draw in La Liga action against Villareal, Madrid will be looking to get straight back on the winner’s sheet as they face Moldovan-side Sheriff Tiraspol. I
t could be a bad day for the Moldovans as they have only ever won 2 away clashes in European football (including qualifying), whereas Madrid has failed to score in only 1 of their last 37 group stage matches in the Champions League.
Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol FYIs
Kick-Off: Tuesday 28th September, 9 PM, Santiago Bernabeu
Form Guide (All Competitions): Real Madrid (WWWWD)
Madrid is currently in the midst of an injury crisis with several first-team players out at the moment. Not that it has slowed them down so far this season, as they remain undefeated in both La Liga and the Champions League.
The likes of Gareth Bale, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, and Dani Ceballos will all definitely miss the game through injury, while Brazilian left-back Marcelo is doubtful as he continues his return from injury.
There is good news, however, as German midfielder Toni Kroos is in contention to play his first game of Ancelotti’s second reign at the Bernabeu.
What is exciting for fans of Los Blancos is the gradual return to form of Eden Hazard. Ancelotti sent a message to Hazard in the first matchday, leaving him on the bench for the victory against Inter.
It seems the former Chelsea star has reacted well to Ancelotti’s tough love as his form has improved since. One of the biggest tasks Ancelotti has ahead of him this season is seeing whether he can get a tune out of the enigmatic Belgian.
This game should not be a problem at all for Real Madrid. If they don’t record a comfortable win against these Champions League minnows, hard questions will surely be asked.Follow paulmbanks
