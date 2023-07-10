Kelley O’Hara: Perhaps USWNT’s Most Versatile Player

As we count down the days to the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, we profile some of the squad’s key veterans, who will be crucial to the USWNT success. First up is defender Kelley O’Hara.

Versatility is the best asset that United States Women’s National Team Defender Kelley O’Hara brings to the table.

She’s our starting right back, but I know I can stick her anywhere and she can do a great job,” then USWNT Coach Jill Ellis said on a media call following the 2016 Olympic roster announcement.

“She’s emerged as one of our senior players, brings energy to the practice, so her intangibles are very high as well.”

USWNT 2023 Group Stage Schedule

All times CST

Vietnam Fri. July 21, 8pm

Netherlands Wed. July 26, 8pm

Portugal Tue. Aug 1, 2am

Kelley O’Hara has the ability to play on the left side, the right side high and wide, and she’s an excellent two way player. O’Hara was one of the main spark plugs for the USWNT during the 2015 World Cup title run.

That team was all about defense, and O’Hara was a huge part of that.

She can also play multiple positions and take on additional roles, and that’s key when you can only bring 18 to Australia/New Zealand.

Thus #5 in the back line is one of the more important players on the USWNT side.

USWNT 2023 World Cup Player Profile Series

Kelley O’Hara Part 1 Julie Ertz Mallory Swanson Alex Morgan Megan Rapinoe Julie Ertz Part 2 Kelley O’Hara Part 2 Alex Morgan Part 2

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories