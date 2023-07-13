Julie Ertz, Inspired by the ’99ers, Hero to Next USWNT Generation

We’re a little over a week away from the 2023 Women’s World Cup, so with that in mind, we profile some of the squad’s key veterans. Up next is Julie Ertz.

We now update this piece from 2016 on Julie Ertz. Let’s preview

Ertz was one of the breakout stars of the 2015 World Cup. She had some issues in the later stages of the knockout round (and should have drawn a red card versus Germany), but throughout all of group play, and the round of 16, Ertz was dominant.

Through the first 2/3 to 3/4 of the tourney, she was essentially the USWNT MVP. The Chicago Red Stars and U.S. Women’s National Team Defender draws inspiration from the 1999 USWNT, the last American team to win it all prior to 2015.

“The game is growing and that’s what we wanted it to do,” said Ertz.

“To kind of spark the next generation to have the same goals and dreams that we did when we were younger, when the 99ers were around.”

USWNT 2023 Group Stage Schedule

All times CST

Vietnam Fri. July 21, 8pm

Netherlands Wed. July 26, 8pm

Portugal Tue. Aug 1, 2am

On the women’s side, American soccer is way ahead of most of the entire world. There’s no excuse for the USA not to be a title contender in each World Cup. Most countries don’t have the resources invested in the game that we do, nor the interest level.

Also, the USWNT has history behind it. The Women’s World Cup has only been around since 1991; meaning just seven tournaments have been held. The USA has won three (1991, 1999, 2015) finished runner-up in another (2011) and three third place finishes.

The USWNT is a perfect example of all the cliches that apply to history: “past is prologue,” “the best way to see where you’re going is to look at where you’ve come from.”

Julie Foudy is the favorite 99er of Julie Ertz, and for reasons beyond the fact that they share the same name. But Ertz looks up to the other members of the ’99 team as well.

“I know Brandi (Chastain) really well, and her journey really stuck with me,” Julie Ertz said.

“Mia Hamm was like an icon, so those three (members of the ’99 team) really stood out.”

And now just like the 99ers influenced Ertz, the Red Stars/USWNT Defender influences the future women’s soccer players of America.

This World Cup shattered all the major TV viewership records; even those set in ’99. The 2015 Title game is the most watched-soccer match in American history- men’s or women’s, and Julie Ertz has seen her the power of her celebrity grow significantly.

Even Tom Hanks acknowledged her accomplishments this summer.

“Men’s and women’s it’s a new era, and the fact that the new FIFA game has both men and women, it’s absolutely phenomenal to help get that exposure.”

USWNT 2023 World Cup Player Profile Series

