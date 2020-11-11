Josh Sargent: Werder Bremen Star is USA’s Best Pure Striker

There was a time when soccer in the United States was looked down upon by the elite leagues in Europe. A time when $73 million for a player from across the pond was unthinkable. My how times have changed.
From Christian Pulisic’s mega-money move from Dortmund to Chelsea to Gio Reyna turning heads in the Bundesliga, this week we’ll see us taking a look at the main American talents making a splash on the continent where the sport was born.
It’s the perfect time to do so as the United States Men’s National Team have a friendly against Wales on Nov. 12 (start time, 2:45pm ET) in Swansea at the Liberty Stadium. They will then play Panama on Nov. 16 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria to complete the pair of games they have scheduled this international break.
Due to COVID-19 outbreaks and public health precautions, the only previous action for the Stars & Stripes in 2020 was a Feb. 1 victory over Costa Rica by the score of 1-0.
Born in Missouri to parents who both played the game at a collegiate level, Josh Sargent was once ranked the number two high school player in the entire country.
Josh Sargent impressed Sporting Kansas City scouts at the 2016 Nike International Friendlies. After securing his player rights via the homegrown territory rule, Sporting wouldn’t see him bear his name on the back of their kit.
After tryouts with PSV Eindhoven and a couple of German clubs, it was announced just prior to this 18th birthday that he would be joining German giants Werder Bremen. Josh Sargent made an immediate impact upon his Bundesliga debut.
Coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute, his first touch of the ball at the top level saw him score inside two minutes for Werder Bremen. That performance saw him become the fastest scoring debutant in Die Werderaners’ 121-year history.
The forward has gone on to make 49 appearances, scoring eight goals for the Bundesliga mainstays.
His start to the 20/21 season has seen him talked about as the best natural striker the US have at their disposal. He looks certain to add on to his 12 caps and five goals for USMNT.
Despite his tender age, he has been very vocal with his support of St. Louis getting their own MLS franchise. Toward the end of the summer in 2019 that dream was realised and Sargent was delighted.
He told the official MLS website:
“ When I heard the news I thought it was amazing, to be honest, I think it’s very good for the city, but for myself, I’ve always dreamed of having a professional soccer team in your own city. It’s really cool.”
With the St. Louis franchise set to debut in the 2022 MLS season, the possibility of the 6’1” striker playing in his home city at some point in his career almost appears to be a certainty.
USMNT Golden Generation Profile Series
Christian Pulisic Gio Reyna Sergino Dest Weston McKennie Zack Steffen Tyler Adams
Stuart Kavanagh is an up and coming journalist from Melbourne, Australia. A student of sports media, his passion for the world game, in particular, shines through. Always keen to discuss footballing matters, you can follow him on Twitter @futbolislife8Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Love this! Enjoy reading about youngsters acheiving their football dreams.