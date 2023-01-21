Jose Mourinho Would be a Dream Hire for USMNT

It’s clearly time for the United States Soccer Federation to go in a different direction than the current status quo of nepotism and cronyism above all else. As the recent he said-he-said-she-said feud between Gregg Berhalter and the Reynas has shown us, nepotism permeates all levels of the United States Men’s National Team. It is pretty much incestual at this point.

It is long past time to shake things up, go outside the box (state a similarly shopworn cliche of your choosing) with the next manager hire. AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho should be the first phone call that gets made.

Jose Mourinho in 2011: “I see myself coaching a [club] team, coaching the national team or helping develop soccer in the U.S. When I’m tired of winning things in Europe, it’s something I want to do. I want to coach the ?? national team, and I want to work in the United States.” pic.twitter.com/D0ncCFJNHs — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) January 21, 2023

Now this isn’t my idea, as you can see form the tweets embedded in this post, USMNT Only came up with the concept, but I am truly on board, to say the least. The timing is right, as elite managers lead giant clubs, not nations, while in the prime of their careers. Elite managers lead nations when they hit a slump in their career and/or happen to be a little bit past their prime. That’s Jose Mourinho, who is now currently leading AS Roma, after having flamed out at Tottenham Hotspur.

Has he proverbially lost a little bit on his fastball? Maybe.

Or does he need to retool, revamp as refresh- to get back at the level where he used to be?

That could be, and this is the time to find out. Either way, it would be entertaining.

Mourinho press conferences are always entertaining. When I wrote my book, and focused a whole chapter on Mourinho, the title said it best: You’re Nobody In World Football Until Jose Mourinho Feuds With You. He’s the Eminem/Slim Shady/Marshall Mathers of the sport.

His mind games, which start long before the match and last long after the post match press conference, are legendary.

They give your team that extra edge over the opposition that make all the difference in the end result.

Did we mention that The Special One is a trophy machine? Other than Spurs (for obvious reasons) he wins silverware absolutely everywhere he goes.

Jose Mourinho as USMNT head coach would be box office ? (via @SkySportsPL) pic.twitter.com/b3FQAomBlv — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) January 21, 2023

He’s won:

2 Champions League titles

3 Premier League titles

7 World Coach of the Year Awards

2 Serie A titles

1 La Liga title

4 League Cups.

Also, you don’t have to worry about his “third season syndrome” here because international competition works on a different kind if schedule and format. So do it, USSF, bring in this Portugese Magnifico, a man who has led the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Porto. Close the deal.

But don’t take my word for it. This idea is already getting traction. You can read about that here, here and here.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

