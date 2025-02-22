Jonathan Bamba Could Lead Chicago Fire FC Back to Postseason

The Chicago Fire FC have not one, but two new Designated Players this upcoming season, and one of them, Jonathan Bamba impressed this preseason. Bamba, who has experience in two of Europe’s big five leagues: the Spanish La Liga with Celta Vigo, France’s Ligue 1 with St. Etienne and Lille), was extremely impressive in the preseason. He banged in the goals during the Coachella Invitational out in Indio, California.

With Xherdan Shaqiri now gone (he was a bit of a bus, to say the least), the Fire need a focal point/main star individual player, and that should be Jonathan Bamba.

Shaqiri didn’t provide the ROI that the Fire needed during his time in Chicago, but perhaps this batch of signings, led by the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international.

“He has quality in offensive areas, finishing his attacks and providing service to his teammates,” Berhalter said about the attacking midfielder/left-winger in an interview with RG . “It starts with his work rate, he’s a guy who’s not afraid to put in work, to be a designated players to give that much output on the field is a great sign for the rest of the group.”

Added Fire defender Omar Gonzalez: “more than anything, he’s a wonderful human being, I think I’ve been more blown away by just what type of person he is, very humble, he’s very intentional about fitting in with the group.

“On the field, he speaks for itself. He’s very talented and likes to play out wide, and he’s going to be very dangerous for us getting in behind, in open space and also in starting attacks.” Fire midfielder Kellyn Acosta, a very accomplished United States Men’s National Team star, also sung the praises of Jonathan Bamba: “He settled in right away. He adds a dynamic to our front line that’s a different dimension, and he’s player that can hurt other teams. Excited to have him on board, on the good side, not the other side.”

Make no mistake about it, the Fire are indeed rebuilding. Yet again. But this time, it feels like they might have gotten the new signings right.

2024 saw the Fire’s postseason drought extended yet another year, bringing the current streak to seven.

It may not sound like a major dry spell at first, but when you consider the high percentage of teams that make the MLS Cup Playoffs every season, it really is.

The Men in Red head off to Columbus for Major League Soccer’s opening weekend, with their season beginning on Saturday, at the Crew, the last club that Berhalter managed in MLS.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories