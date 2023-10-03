PSG at Newcastle Team News: Joelinton, Tonali, Mendes, Navas

Joelinton was forced off against Burnley on the weekend, after just 68 minutes, due to a thigh strain. However, the issue is thought to not be serious, and he could be in contention for tomorrow night’s big brand name UEFA Champions League tie as Paris Saint-Germain visits Newcastle United.

It’s a clash of huge clubs that are known to throw their money around in the transfer windows. And why shouldn’t they- as they are both owned by holding companies who are intertwined with the ruling parties of ultra-wealthy petrol-states.

Paris Saint-Germain at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 4, 8pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group F, The Group of Death

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

UCL Group Standing, Form: Paris Saint-Germain 1st, 3pts, W Newcastle United 2nd, 1pt, D

Google Result Probability: Paris Saint-Germain% Draw 26% Newcastle United 37%

Team News for Both Sides

So this match-up really is as much Qatar versus Saudi Arabia, as it is France versus the United Kingdom. In addition to Joelinton, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has some other fitness concerns in Sandro Tonali (who did not train today) and second choice striker Callum Wilson, whose hamstring issue means he’ll face a late fitness tomorrow night. Elsewhere Sven Botman (knee injury) has been ruled out for this game, and the next few weeks.

The same goes for Harvey Barnes (ankle) and Joe Willock (Achilles).

Now let’s shift gears to Les Parisiens.

Left-back Nuno Mendes suffered a hamstring injury surgery that will require surgery to fix, and that means he’s out until well into the next calendar year. Seasoned and accomplished goalie Keylor Navas is a doubt due to a back issue while fellow goalkeeper Sergio Rico remains out long-term with a head injury.

Finally, Marco Asensio (foot) and Presnel Kimpembe (Achilles) remain out as long-term injury absentees.

