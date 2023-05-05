Sources: Jesse Marsch Leading Candidate for USMNT Job

According to sources close to US Soccer, Jesse Marsch is currently the front-runner to land the vacant United States Men’s National Team managerial job. Sources told The Sports Bank that the process is still ongoing, and that a deal has not been reached as of yet, but Marsch is currently in pole position.

The former manager of Leeds United in the English Premier League and RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga, Marsch is and has been for some time, the leading candidate to replace Gregg Berhalter, whose contract expired on New Year’s Day of this year.

Jesse Marsch “remains the leading candidate” for the USMNT head coach position, though no final decision has been made, per @lizzy_becherano, @90min_Football ? pic.twitter.com/OobKMHwcgO — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) April 29, 2023

Marsch emerging as the front-runner was first reported by 90 Min. According to people inside the USSF, we are still a ways away from a decision, let alone a finalization of the deal and subsequent announcement. Perhaps the defining characteristic of this coaching search is the glacial pace with which it has moved.

The growing sentiment, among the USMNT supporter base, is that the next manager hire should be someone outside the box, and removed from the US Soccer Federation inner circle.

The petty feud between Berhalter and the Reynas served as a PR black eye for US Soccer, as it further spotlighted the egregious nepotism that is currently baked in to the core of the program. Christian Pulisic himself derided that incident as “extremely childish.”

Marsch, who was capped twice by the USMNT during his playing days, isn’t a US Soccer inner sanctum guy, but he’s far from an outside the box hire too.

There has been some growing clamor, among the US base to hire Jose Mourinho, although the logistics of actually signing him are questionable.

That said, Mourinho would definitely check all the boxes when it comes to making a hire who is, from a soccer standpoint, “outside the Beltway.”

As the plot thickens in the US head coaching search, Jesse Marsch is set to make a public appearance this Tuesday. .

He will appearing at the Chicago Fire FC’s U.S. Open Cup match against St. Louis SC at SeatGeek Stadium on May 9 Marsch, who will be joined by fellow Fire alum Chris Armas at the match, spent eight seasons with the Chicago Fire from 1998-2005, helping them win their only MLS Cup (1998) and three U.S. Open Cups (1998, 2000 and 2003).

This period qualifies as the “golden age,” maybe, of Chicago Fire soccer.

“We’re excited to welcome Jesse and Chris back to the Club as we celebrate the Fire’s 2003 U.S. Open Cup-winning team,” said Chicago Fire FC President of Business Operations, Dave Baldwin.

“As two of our most recognizable alumni, we’re thrilled to have them at the match where they will be highlighted for their contributions to the Club and make a special appearance for our Season Ticket Members. We look forward to hosting more of these events for our fans in the future.”

In addition to his gigs with Leeds and RB Leipzig, Marsch has also served as manager of the Montreal Impact and New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer. He was sacked by Leeds in January, and replaced by Javi Garcia, who was himself sacked this week and replaced by Sam Allardyce.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

