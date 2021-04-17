Very much in form forward Jesse Lingard went to the ground today, for a considerable period of time, in West Ham’s 3-2 loss to Newcastle. The 28-year-old English international had to subbed off early due to an apparent leg injury. The commentators noted that it may be a muscular problem, perhaps a hamstring issue, but Lingard was able to eventually walk off under his own power.
He walked gingerly, with a noticeable limp, but after much hydration/administering of fluids, he seemed in good spirits, and not doing too badly.
According to Hammers boss David Moyes, Lingard might not even be injured at all.
“I think it was just cramp, I don’t think it was anything serious,” Moyes told the media. “I think the one thing about Jesse, Jesse is a really fit boy.
“He wants to play. I think I push all my players hard, Jesse is no different. He won’t get any favoured treatment – certainly not for a Scotsman going into the Euros!”
Lingard scored his ninth goal in league play today, from the penalty spot, but it was nowhere near enough as the Irons were playing with only 10 men since the 36′, as Craig Dawson was booked with two yellows and thus sent off. It also didn’t help that West Ham gifted the Magpies an own goal, which ultimately proved to be the difference in between getting a single point today, or getting none.
What’s amazing about Lingard’s goal haul is that he didn’t feature in league play until Feb 3! Buried down the depth chart at Manchester United, the English international had to go out on loan to London in order to get playing time. And his new club will really need him for the run in, so it is apparently good news here that he’s likely not hurt too severely.
