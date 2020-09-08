James Rodriguez Signs with Everton, Reunites with Carlo Ancelotti

It was thought that Real Madrid misfits James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale would be extremely difficult to move this summer transfer window. Well, the former has now officially joined Everton, reuniting with old boss Carlo Ancelotti.
As for the latter, I guess we’ll see as we still have a few weeks to go yet. James had been linked with several clubs this summer, including Arsenal and David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer franchise, Inter Miami.
It was under Ancelotti that James Rodriguez has experienced the best club form of his career.
A new stage for a new challenge in my career. Happy, eager to start and full of ambition, dedication and commitment.
Una nueva etapa y un nuevo desafío en mi carrera. Feliz, con muchas ganas de empezar, lleno de ilusión y compromiso.@Everton ? pic.twitter.com/JmPYoTP4u8
— James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 7, 2020
The 29-year-old Colombian midfielder has scored 18 goals and registered 19 assists in 51 appearances under Ancelotti, a majority of which transpired at Real Madrid (2014/15 was by far his best season at the Bernabeu. The Italian then brought the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner with him to Bayern Munich (on loan in 2017).
“I’m a winner… a real winner. I like to win things and I’m convinced we can have a great season,” James said to evertontv.
“I know we have a very talented squad, full of top players, and, I think, with the additions we’re making during this transfer window, it’s going to make us even stronger.
“Carlo Ancelotti was very keen to bring me here and has worked hard to bring that about.”
“Now it is down to me to perform well, to play well, to bring my A -game to this club and bring that winning mentality, to make sure everyone in the Club believes we can win trophies.
“That is what we will be striving for.”
The breakout star of the ’14 World Cup, who has still yet to truly realize his full potential, becomes the Toffees third signing of the summer, after Allan and Niels Nkounkou.
James Rodriguez signed a two year deal with Everton FC, and the contract includes a club option for a third.
