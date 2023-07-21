Chelsea vs Brighton Team News: Caicedo, James, Moder

Chelsea FC takes on Brighton & Hove Albion in a summer friendly featuring two clubs that are currently locked in a very tedious transfer saga. The London club saw an offer worth £70 million ($91.7m) for midfielder Moises Caicedo turned down by Brighton on Monday.

It followed up a £60m proposal for the Ecuadorian, which was rejected in early June.

Premier League Summer Series 2023 FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kickoff: Sat July 22, 7pm, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Chelsea Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: Stream on Peacock

Caicedo has long agreed personal terms with Chelsea, the only club that is currently submitting bids for him at the moment. Yet here we are, nowhere near striking a done deal.

So hey, both clubs are going to be in Philly, the city of Brotherly Love, on Saturday. Why not just get together and knock this out over a plate of Philly cheese steaks!

Then celebrate the triumph of closing the deal by running up the “Rocky” steps of the art museum?

Other Team News for Both Sides

As you’ve likely heard by now, Wesley Fofana is now shut down for a long time, do to his ACL tear. The news is better for Reece James, who has now recovered from his fitness issue and will join up with the rest of the squad.

Flipping over to the Seagulls, Roberto De Zerbi will still be without the services of injured duo Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle) and Jakub Moder (knee).

