Is Teemu Pukki on his way back to the Premier League?



The Premier League winter transfer window is getting closer, and because of the World Cup, there aren’t many league games left before it. That also means that the teams are now starting to turn their focus on the potential transfer targets. Many Premier League teams are looking to improve their attacking options, but the variety of available forward options is relatively narrow.

When there aren’t many striker options where to choose from, many clubs look to buy a stop-gap signing. That is when many heads turn to look at the Finnish striker Teemu Pukki. Could Pukki be a good signing option for Premier League teams, and what clubs might be after him?

Let’s take a look at the potential suitors.

Potential suitors

Leeds is the most likely option to be the next destination of Pukki. After playing 13 games, the team sits in the 12th position in the Premier League. Throughout the start of the season, Leeds United has struggled to score goals. The only reliable scorer in their team this season has been Rodrigo, who has also had some injuries.

At the moment, when Rodrigo is not playing, Leeds isn’t scoring as many goals. That is why they could need someone like Pukki. Someone who is okay with sitting on the bench and coming in when needed. Pukki is a Prem-proven player who

could be an affordable option to improve Leeds United’s attacking line.

Another potential suitor is Brighton, who has been on fire this season. The team is in the 6th position in the Premier League table and is looking to get into the Euro games next season. No one expected Brighton to play this well, and they don’t seem to slow down. So far, their most dangerous man going forward has been Leon Trossard. He has scored seven and assisted two goals in just 13 appearances. When looking at the statistics of their other forwards, none of

them have scored goals in the Premier League this season.

Pukki could bring more depth to their squad and bring more attacking options. He also has a very different profile than their other striker options, Welbeck and Undav.

The third potential suitor is Southampton, but out of these three options, they are the most unlikely ones to sign Pukki. The main reason Southampton would sign Pukki is that he could help the team to escape the relegation zone. After 14 games, Southampton is in the 18th position in the league. They still have plenty of time to rescue themselves, but they need more attacking power to help them to do so. Southampton has problems scoring goals, and they are

most likely looking to improve their attacking options in the winter transfer window.

Pukki is running out of contract after this season and could be a cheap option. With a small investment, Pukki could help Southampton to escape the relegation battle.

Conclusions

Pukki could be a fantastic option for any Premier League team looking to improve its attacking options. He is running out of contract, and if Norwich wants to get rid of him, this is their last chance to get some money out of him. Many teams see Pukki as a good stop-gap signing since he is already a 32-year-old Prem-proven player. However, it might be that Pukki is going nowhere. According to betting experts from Vedonlyontisivustoni.com, Pukki seems to enjoy his life at Norwich City. He has his family there, and they are unlikely to move into a new city.

Related Posts via Categories