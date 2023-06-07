Inter Milan are underdogs on Saturday night, to say the least. Everyone who is making a prediction, including France and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, is saying Inter will lose to Manchester City. Mbappe was asked by a reporter, while he was at the Spanish Grand Prix, who will win the European Cup on Saturday night and he responded:

“Ah Champions League final, great game, I’m going to watch it. I think Manchester City are going to win it.”

UEFA Champions League Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat June 10, 8pm, Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Team News: Inter Milan Manchester City

Starting XI Prediction: Inter Milan Manchester City

90 Min Result Probability: Inter Milan 14% Manchester City 66% Extra Time 20%

We don’t even need to bring up the odds, because you’ve already seen what the sports books are saying. However, games aren’t played on video boards and computer screens by handicappers. Inter have the advantage of playing fast and loose, with house money. There is no pressure on them. Versus City, who have been obsessed with trying to win this exact trophy for the longest time.

They’re played by footballers on the pitch. Can Inter boss Simone Inzaghi find the winning formula and pull off the major upset?

Here’s what we think the best possible lineup looks like.

Inter Milan Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (UCL Final)

Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko, Martinez

