Inter Milan Team News (UCL Final): Mkhitaryan, Correa, Dalbert

When Manchester City takes on Inter Milan in the Champions League final on Saturday it will be just the second UCL title game appearance ever for the Cityzens. The previous appearance was a 1-0 loss to Chelsea in 2021.

City manager Pep Guardiola went with a more unorthodox lineup that day, choosing to not play a true defensive midfielder. Guardiola was asked, at a press conference today, if he blames himself for what went wrong that day.

UEFA Champions League Final FYIs

Kickoff: Sat June 10, 8pm, Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Team News: Inter Milan Manchester City

Starting XI Prediction: Inter Milan Manchester City

90 Min Result Probability: Inter Milan 14% Manchester City 66% Extra Time 20%

“It was a gameplan like it will be next Saturday,” Pep answered.

“If I tell you privately the reason why I took the decision in that moment you could say it was right but it is simple: If I lose, I am wrong, if I win I am right.

“You have to accept that in this business. It was a tight game and in many things we were better than them but we lost. Would I do something different now? Maybe but that doesn’t count.”

Inter Milan Team News

The very well traveled Henrikh Mkhitaryan has now recovered from injury and resumed training. This is according to today’s edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, and we saw that source via FCInterNews, who say the Armenian National Team Captain should be match fit and in the first team.

Meanwhile 28-year-old forward Joaquin Correa is a doubt while left back Dalbert is out as he continues to recover from his knee injury.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories