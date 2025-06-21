Inter Miami CF achieved a big win over FC Porto on Thursday night, but it came with a price. Defender Ian Fray suffered a left adductor strain during the match, and it was bad enough to force him off early. He is almost certain to miss out on the clash with Palmeiras on Monday night, and it is quite possible that is 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is now over.

While the club was transparent about the specificity of his injury, they did not say anything about the severity of the situation.

Inter Miami CF vs Palmeiras FYIs

Group A Matchday 3 of 3

Kickoff: 9pm EST, Mon June 23, Hard Rock Stadium, Atlanta, GA, USA

Watch: DAZN, with some CWC matches airing on TNT Sports and truTV, including this one.

Inter Miami CF Team News

They didn’t seem to have any information (or if they did, they just didn’t provide it) about the timetable for his recovery and return. Fray is a true right-back, but he shifted inside, given all the injury issues the Herons have at that position. The very accomplished and seasoned Jordi Alba replaced Fray, which then moves Noah Allen over to center-back.

With Fray out of commission now, Allen and Alba will assume larger roles for the rest of the tournament.

Fray is the only new injury that Inter Miami have suffered since the tournament began.

Inter Miami CF Starting Lineup Prediction vs FC Porto

Oscar Ustari, Jordi Alba, Tomas Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, Tadeo Allende, Redondo, Sergio Busquets; Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

