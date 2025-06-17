Group A in the 2025 Club World World Cup is completely all square- everyone has exactly one point as matchday 1 of 3 witnessed two goalless draws (Inter Miami CF vs Al Ahly and Porto versus Palmeiras). The absence of scoring certainly won’t help create more interest in the tournament. FIFA initially engaged in some egregious price gouging when they set ticket prices. While the cost of entry has since come down considerably, the overall experience of attending as a spectator remains overpriced.

That’s the main reason why Chelsea’s 2-0 win over LAFC yesterday was played in a stadium that was approximately 70%-80% empty.

That same stadium in Atlanta, home to both the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’s Atlanta United, will now host Inter Miami CF vs FC Porto. Will people show up and show out for this?

Well, Lionel Messi is always a huge draw– anywhere and everywhere. Plus Inter Miami matches are a can’t stop, won’t stop fiesta. With a hot pink and black motif, flamingo club crest, cruise line shirt sponsor and reggaeton goal scoring-song, the atmosphere is always festive!

In fact, the Miami party and sound machine versus Club World Cup apathy is a classic irresistible force versus immovable object clash.

Inter Miami CF vs FC Porto FYIs

Group A Matchday 2 of 3

Kickoff: 3pm EST, Thurs June 19, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA, USA

Watch: DAZN, with some CWC matches airing on TNT Sports/Tru TV

Inter Miami CF Team News

The Herons emerged unscathed from injury in their nil-nil draw, so there is no true team news to report here.

And honestly, I’m not even sure there was any genuine team news news to cover ahead of the Al Ahly clash either.

Inter Miami CF Starting Lineup Prediction vs FC Porto

Oscar Ustari, Ian Fray, Tomas Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, Noah Allen, Tadeo Allende, Redondo, Sergio Busquets; Telasco Segovia, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez

