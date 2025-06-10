As hosts of the 2025 FIFA Club World, Inter Miami CF will play in the very fist match, and it will be the only game that day. As is tradition, after all. The opponent is Al Ahly, an Egyptian club based in Cairo. As we all know, obviously, everything with Inter Miami CF revolves around and works through Lionel Messi.

Both Head Coach Javier Mascherano and club co-owner Jorge Mas are very much open about that. And why not, Messi is the G.O.A.T.

Inter Miami CF vs Al Ahly FYIs

Kickoff: June 15, 8pm EST, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Competition: 2025 FIFA Club World Grouping A Group Stage Game

Inter Miami CF Preview Material: Overall Tournament Preview Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

How They Qualified: Hosts, Winners of the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield

Watch: stream for free on DAZN. Seriously, a sporting event that can be streamed online FOR FREE. I don’t believe it either.

However, the Herons come into this match with plenty of injuries, especially in the back. One could even say that there is an injury crisis in the back line. Here is how we think Mascherano gets around it.

Inter Miami CF Starting XI Prediction vs Al Ahly (Club World Cup)

Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Tomas Aviles, Maximiliano Falcon, Noah Allen; Fafa Picault, Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez

