Important Things to Remember for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is an international football event scheduled for November and December 2022. It will feature 32 national teams of men’s from countries that are members of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). The event will be broadcast across the globe.

Important Points to Remember For 2022 FIFA World Cup

Let’s begin with the basics.

The World Cup is the biggest soccer tournament of the world, and is the largest sporting competition on the planet. There are 32 teams competing for the title of World Cup winners every four years (though there’s been talks about organizing this year’s World Cup every other year by FIFA president Gianni Infantino).

First World Cup in the Middle East

The event will be held in Qatar it will be the first time that it’s been held by a country in the Middle East. Qatar overcame those from the United States, South Korea, Japan and Australia to be the winner in 2010. The bid was announced to Sepp Blatter. We later learned 2 members on the FIFA Executive Committee had their voting rights suspended after accusations that they were willing to accept the payment of votes in exchange for money.

The first winter World Cup

It is also the very premier World Cup to be played in the winter months of Qatar and the reason is to combat the scorching heat of July and June that Qatar is experiencing and also to reduce the potential health risks associated with playing in such extreme heat.

How hot do you expect temperatures to be?

The average temperature in July is 106°F, however, the average temperature in November is 84°F and 75 degrees Fahrenheit in December.

The stadiums are air-conditioned.

To beat the heat although it is expected to be relatively comfortable during the tournament, the venues in 2022’s FIFA World Cup will have air conditioning.

It’s the Elephant in the Room

It’s irresponsible to speak about this year’s Qatar World Cup and ignore the numerous controversy that surrounds the tournament. There are concerns about migrant workers and slave labor allegations, as well as deaths. Amnesty International and other rights organizations have demanded $440 million in compensation for migrants and workers, matched by the winnings of the winning team. In line with human rights, the promotion of sexual relations between couples is prohibited in Qatar which has led to numerous boycotts by LGBTQIA supporters. The event has been moved to winter in order in order to be able to withstand the hot desert temperatures. There have been allegations of corruption in bidding and ex-players like Philipp Lahm boycott the whole event. The world’s attention will be on Qatar for incorrect and the right motives.

Do you require an invitation to travel to Qatar?

For Americans who are traveling with an U.S. tourist passport, Qatar’s government Qatar doesn’t require visa arrangements prior to travel. Travelers may obtain a free visa waiver upon arrival, according according to State Department.

Alcohol will be served at the World Cup?

Alcohol consumption in public, or drinking in public is a crime in Qatar. The penalty is up to six months in prison and be punished as high as $850. Stadiums won’t be selling alcohol during the games but areas for fans will be established across the country to allow people to enjoy a beverage in a designated space.

How many years have this World Cup been around for and which team has won it most?

It has been 21 male World Cups, with Qatar being the 22nd World Cup. FIFA has been hosting World Cups since 1930. This was the year that Uruguay hosted the very first World Cup and beat Argentina in the final 4-2. It was the first time that Uruguay beat Argentina. United States finished third. It has happened every four years since 1930 , with the exception of between 1942 and 1946 that were cancelled because of World War II.

The stars can be counted on their crests, and you’ll find that Brazil is home to five titles (1958 1962, 1968, 1970, 1994 2002). Italy and Germany are next with four titles each.

Did any of the United States ever won a World Cup?

Yes it is, but it’s only for women. In the United States men’s national team hasn’t won the World Cup. In the past, however, the United States women’s national team has won four World Cups. The men reached the semifinals in 1930 , and the quarterfinals in 2002.

