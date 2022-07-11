How will the New Substitution Rule Impact Premier League Betting?

While soccer is essentially the same as it has always been, bettors should be aware of any minor changes to the game’s laws and processes since they can have an impact on match outcomes and, thus, their bets.
The Premier League implemented the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system ahead of the 2019/20 season, and it has certainly affected the way matches are refereed. What effect will five substitutions have on Premier League performance? Continue reading to establish your thoughts ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.
New Rules in the Premier League
With the introduction of five substitutions per match in the top division of English football in 2022/23, the condition of play is expected to vary slightly again. While the Premier League had only allowed managers to make three changes up until now – with the exception of the end of the 2019/20 season, which occurred after the first pandemic lockdown when five were permitted – other leagues across Europe have allowed teams to make five changes from the bench for the last two seasons. Now, the Premier League have updated their rules once again.
The Premier League has been hesitant to accept more substitutes because several of the division’s smaller clubs believe it will favour wealthier sides with deeper, higher-quality squads. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, for example, argue that they favour more subs merely for the sake of player welfare.
Whatever the reasons for the change, clubs, players, and bettors will have to adjust to up to 16 players participating in a match for each squad.
A look at Liverpool in the Champions League
Given that the Champions League has permitted five changes for the last two seasons, we may look at an English team to see how their manager utilised their expanded choices in that competition. It could offer us an idea of how they’ll act in the Premier League.
Liverpool has played 22 European matches up to and including the second leg of their semi-final against Villarreal in 2022. Klopp has used at least four substitutes in 18 games and his entire complement in 16 of them.
While he may have been tempted to make his first substitution early, with six instances of substitute number one playing at least half the match, the ‘bonus’ subs haven’t seen much action. Klopp’s fourth substitutes have had an average of 14 minutes to make an effect, while the fifth has only got three minutes.
However, the influence on player welfare is evident. Klopp has given his substitutes an average of 48 minutes per league match over the last five seasons. In Europe, the bench has averaged 89 minutes per game since the autumn of 2020. The average time played per sub has scarcely altered (it is somewhat greater in the Champions League), but more of the team has been given rest and has not had to play the entire game.
However, the most significant advantage of having extra substitutes is that it will affect future games rather than the one in which the modifications are made. Top players will stay fresher for longer into a season if they don’t have to play as many minutes each week. Bettors should be mindful that the advantages of clubs being able to utilise five substitutes may be more subtle than having an instant influence on their bets.
