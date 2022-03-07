It’s the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 heavyweight clash, as Real Madrid host Paris Saint-Germain in midweek. This match-up of two giants is fit for a final, but we’ll see one of these big money outfits crash out of the competition on Wedndesday night.
Los Reyes del Europa, nicknamed that because they’ve won the UCL far more than anybody else, has the homefield advantage, but they also enter this one down 1-0 on aggregate.
Paris Saint-Germain at Real Madrid UCL Rd of 16 FYIs
Kickoff: Wed Mar 9, 8pm, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Leg 2/2, PSG leads 1-0 on aggregate
Series History: PSG wins 4, Draw 3, Real Madrid wins 3
Odds: PSG win +164, Real Madrid win +145
TV: USA- CBS, Univision, TUDN UK- BT Sport 3
Team News for Both Sides
Los Blancos will fight their uphill battle without the services of Ferland Mendy and Casemiro, both of whom are suspended. However, Federico Valverde has recovered from the flu, and he’ll take the place of the latter in this one. However, Toni Kroos (hamstring) is unlikely to feature in this one.
We probably won’t see Marcelo either, who is still restricted to just indoor training at this point. Flipping over to PSG, they are not where they want to be right now. They have been struggling with form somewhat, as of late, and they have a couple selection issues to contend with.
Ander Herrera, who now has an eye problem to supplement his muscular issue, is a doubt for this one. Leandro Paredes is also a doubt here while long time Madrid captain and center back extraordinaire Sergio Ramos looks set to miss out on the entire tie against his former mates.
Bummer, couldn’t happen to a nicer fella. Helluva great guy, really!
The news is better for Achraf Hakimi and Layvin Kurzawa, both of which may be fit to return from their fitness issues in midweek.
Expect to see plenty of changes, on both sides, from the first teams in this one.
