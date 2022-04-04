With just the intercontinental playoffs and one European playoff to be completed, we have set 29 of the 32 teams for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. This year’s World Cup is unique for many reasons. First and foremost you have the dates on which it is occurring. FIFA deemed the Middle Eastern summer too severe for the competition to be played in the usual June/July time slot. The governing body of world football then decided, much to European football’s chagrin, to move the dates to the end of the year.
It has thrown many of the biggest European league schedules for next season into chaos. The other reason this World Cup will be unique is the Middle Eastern setting. The tiny, but incredibly rich nation of Qatar has the privilege of hosting the biggest international sporting competition in the world.
With so much anticipation surrounding it, the draw took place this past Friday in Doha and it has thrown up some incredibly tasty-looking fixtures. In this series, I am going to take a look at each group and give some context to each team.
Can France Avoid Champions Curse In Group D?
- France
- Denmark
- Tunisia
- UAE/Peru/Australia
Group D contains the reigning champions in France. This doesn’t hold the weight that you might think it does. Since 2002, the current holders of the World Cup have not made it out of the group stages.
Ironically, the curse started with France in the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea. Les Bleus had won the competition at home in 1998 and came into the ‘02 version amongst the favorites. It did not go to plan, as they were eliminated without a win and without scoring a goal. Since then, no champions have progressed past the group stage.
France
Despite the aforementioned ‘champions curse’ and poor performance in last summer’s European Championship, the French national side remains one favorite to lift the trophy in Qatar this year.
On paper, the French boast a world-class squad. Line for line, their squad is full of superstars. As we all witnessed at the Euros, however, football is not played on paper.
France qualified from Group D of UEFA qualification undefeated. Expectations are high and with the group, FIFA has drawn them in, it would be a massive surprise if they don’t make it to the knockout phase. Denmark will provide fierce competition and Tunisia has a very French influence but isn’t of the standard to cause France any problems. France should have no problems with whichever of the playoff sides qualify either.
Denmark
After Ukraine, I think Denmark will be amongst most people’s second-favorite teams at this year’s World Cup. The shocking events surrounding Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 stole the headlines the world over. The midfielder has returned to the fold with a clean bill of health in recent months and even captained his country in a friendly against Serbia in the most recent international break.
Denmark won’t coast by on good feeling, however. They have international stars all over the pitch. In goals, Kasper Schmeichel is a Premier League champion, captain Simon Kjaer is one of the most feared defenders on the continent, and Christian Eriksen’s skill and guile combined with his deadly set-piece ability make him a world-class option. The cherry on top of that is Mikkel Damsgaard. The winger was one of the breakout stars of Euro 2020.
The Danes face a tricky fixture against France but should have no trouble with the other sides in their group in Qatar. With most of the world cheering them on, a quarter-final appearance is not beyond De Rød-Hvide in Qatar this winter.
The Rest
The other sides competing in Group D at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter are African qualifiers Tunisia and the winner of a play-in group containing Australia, Peru, and the UAE.
Tunisia qualified from one of the strongest CAF qualifying sections ever. They finished top of their group in the second phase before defeating Mali over two legs in the final qualifying round to stamp their ticket to Qatar. The other side to contest this group will be one of the following three sides. They include Asian sides Australia and the UAE and South American side Peru. Peru is the favorite to win through and if they didn’t qualify, I’d be extremely surprised.
They were unlucky to miss out on auto qualification, finishing two points behind Ecuador. They also outperformed traditional heavyweights Colombia comfortably. Australia and the UAE both lack the quality and depth to cause the Peruvians any trouble. I don’t expect either side to be traveling to Qatar this November.
