Group D contains the reigning champions in France. This doesn’t hold the weight that you might think it does. Since 2002, the current holders of the World Cup have not made it out of the group stages.

Coincidentally, the curse started with France in the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea

Can France Avoid Champions Curse in Group D?

France

Denmark

Tunisia

UAE/Peru/Australia

Les Bleus had won the competition at home in 1998 and then came into the ‘02 version amongst the favorites. It did not go to plan, as they were eliminated without a win or even scoring a single goal.

Since then, no champions have progressed past the group stage.

France

Despite the aforementioned ‘champions curse’ and poor performance in last summer’s European Championship, the French national side remains among the favorites to lift the trophy in Qatar this year.

On paper, the French boast a world-class side. Line for line, their squad is full of superstars. As we all witnessed at the Euros, however, football is not played on paper.

France qualified from Group D of UEFA qualification undefeated. Expectations are high and with the group FIFA has drawn them against, it would be a massive surprise if they don’t make it to the knockout phase.

They will be without two of their best players however in Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante due to injury. That midfield pair are two of the biggest names that will be out injured for this World Cup. Additionally, Raphael Varane and Mike Maignan are both injury doubts in this one.

Denmark will provide fierce competition in this group and Tunisia has a very French influence but isn’t of the standard to cause France any problems.

Denmark

Denmark will be amongst most people’s second-favorite teams at this year’s World Cup. The shocking events surrounding Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 generated headlines the world over.

The midfielder has returned to the fold with a clean bill of health this season and even captained his country in a friendly against Serbia. Denmark won’t coast by on good feeling, however.

They have international stars all over the pitch.

In goals, Kasper Schmeichel is a Premier League champion, captain Simon Kjaer is one of the most feared defenders on the continent, and Christian Eriksen’s skill and guile combined with his deadly set-piece ability make him a world-class option. The cherry on top of that is Mikkel Damsgaard. The winger was one of the breakout stars of Euro 2020.

The Danes face a tricky fixture against France but should have no trouble with the other sides in their group in Qatar. With most of the world cheering them on, a quarter-final appearance is not beyond De Rød-Hvide in Qatar this winter.

The Rest

The other sides competing in Group D at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this winter are African qualifiers Tunisia and Australia.

Tunisia qualified from one of the strongest CAF qualifying sections ever. They finished top of their group in the second phase before defeating Mali over two legs in the final qualifying round to stamp their ticket to Qatar.

Australia lacks the quality to cause the other teams in this group any trouble.

2022 Qatar World Cup Grouping Previews

Group A Group B Group C Group D

Group E Group F Group G Group H

Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories