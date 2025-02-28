Gregg Berhalter Preps for first Home Game as Chicago Fire Coach

After a stint as the United States Men’s National Team head coach, Gregg Berhalter is back in Major League Soccer. Tomorrow night brings his first match at Soldier Field as Chicago Fire head coach. The home opener for the Fire comes against DC United, a franchise that has certainly had some issues in recent years.

Berhalter discussed the improvements that his side needs to make after the season opening 4-2 loss at Columbus Crew: to be made before next week’s home opener.

Chicago Fire FC vs DC United Preview

Kickoff: Saturday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. CT at Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Broadcast: MLS Season Pass (Apple TV), La Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia App (Spanish-language radio), wlsam.com (English-language radio)

Google Result Probability Chicago Fire FC win 45% Draw 26% DC United win 29%

“A lot can be improved,” he said.

“But I think, again, the effort, the mindset of the guys was good but we have to threaten the back line more. I want to see some of that. I want to see defensively, the chances we gave up, you know, we need to take a look at, the on-goal wasn’t a great positioning by our defense on that goal.

“But we’ll keep working. The goal was to keep making progress, and I think the team has made progress throughout this preseason and we’ll continue to build.”

Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez, who scored both of the Fire’s goals in the season opener, discussed how the team has been adapting and developing under Berhalter:

“Like we said after the game, it’s a progress. It’s progress and we’ve got to trust that process that we have as a team, and believe and keep playing our football and our identity.

“And I think it’s just the start of the season, and I know that MLS, it starts from February to October, December around there, and it’s a long season, and I think we’re in the right step.”

Obviously, all eyes will be on Berhalter, and how he brings the Fire along in MLS, but one also has to consider where the USMNT is going now that Mauricio Pochettino is in charge.

There are of course prospects coming up within the Stars and Stripes who could become The Next Big Thing on a national level.

Take a look at the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 title winning side, led by Mikey Varas, who is now the first manager in San Diego FC history.

“Mikey was a great coach and he’s going to do really well at San Diego, I already know it,” said Caden Clark in an exclusive with RG.

“He’s a very open guy who’s always there for his players, he has a goal, he has a gameplan…I’m grateful for him and I hope he does very well with San Diego. Playing under Mikey and numerous other coaches, they teach you another part of the game that comes from not being at your club.”

Clark, who is making a name for himself with the Montreal Impact, is hoping to follow Jalen Leal and Cade Cowell, players who won the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 title, and then later got capped for the US Men’s National Team senior squad.

And it’s something to think about, in terms of the legacy and impact of Berhalter, on the levels of both club and country. It’s not just about where he’s leading the Fire right now, but where the players he once led, when he was in charge of the national team, are going as well.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories