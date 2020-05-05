Looking Back at Giovanni Trapattoni’s Time at Bayern Munich

Relationship of Clubs and their head coaches in football can be troubled especially if the fans intervene when there is friction between the club and their coach.
Although Giovanni Trapattoni was one of the best in the game, he could not lift Bayern Munich up. The board was not amused by that as the club was not getting points.
Trapattoni was born in March 1937 in Italy, before he became a head coach he played for several teams including AC Milan, Milan and Varese.
Here is his journey during his days at Bayern Munich.
Before Trapattoni Joined Bayern Munich
Trapattoni enjoyed success in the late 70s and 80s. He introduced zonal marking, he was very successful in his days at Milan clubs and Juventus before he joined Bayern Munch. Before he signed with Bayern Munich, he was set to sign a deal with Roma but the deal collapsed.
Trapattoni’s Days at Bayern Munich
At first his days at Bayern Munich were not all roses as he could not speak a word of German. On top of that his wife was not willing to move to German resulting in him signing a one year contract as a trial period. His first competitive match at the club was a disaster, the team was knocked out of the DFB-Pokal in the first round.
Unfortunately things did not improve from there. Trapattoni tried signing two stars namely Oliver Kahn and Jean-Pierre Papin. He also tried to revolutionise the club’s training regimes and it did not work. The media kept piling pressure on him. He then shut the press out from sessions. Bayern finished sixth, although Trapattoni was offered an extension he had withered enough.
The cultural barriers and the media scrutiny took their toll on him, he eventually went back to Italy. He was appointed as Bayern Munich’s head coach in 1994 and he left the club in 1998.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
