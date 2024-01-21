Football year 2024: threat to champions in top 5 leagues, new Champions League format, Ballon d’Or

In 2024, as always, there will be many interesting events in the football world. The European Championship will take place in the summer; in almost every leading European championship at the club level, serious competition for the championship continues. It is also quite difficult to predict who will receive the Ballon d’Or in 2024, and there remains uncertainty about what the new Champions League will be like or whether it may even be replaced by the Super League.

The new football year promises to be very bright and interesting. Let’s try to predict some events that will attract a lot of attention from experts and ordinary fans. Well, to increase interest in football, you can always place bets at the Pin-Up company, which is also actively working on the development of online casinos – https://pinup-casino-uz.net/ .

Messi won’t win Ballon d’Or

This year’s Ballon d’Or is unlikely to go to Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom are great recipients of the prestigious award. Ronaldo, in theory, has a chance of winning if his team becomes European champion for the second time in three tournaments, but the likelihood of this is low. Most likely, a new football king awaits us. Erling Haaland’s chances have been diminished by Norway’s failure to qualify for Euro 2024, but the striker has performed well for Manchester City this season.

The main contenders include two Englishmen, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, as well as the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. But there are other candidates on the shortlist, and the lack of a clear contender leaves room for surprises. If the French team is successful at the Euro, then Mbappe will probably win the Ballon d’Or. In case of failure, we will have an interesting election for a new leader in the world of football. It is important to note that both Mbappe and Bellingham remain among the top contenders for this award and could even become teammates in the near future.

The format of the Champions League will be approved

Currently, discussions about the Super League boil down to mass rejection of the absurd idea proposed by Perez and Agnelli. Both possessed great wealth for a long time to preserve their wisdom. Perez certainly has the skill – he is one of the best presidents in the history of Real Madrid. However, his attempt to sell Real and Barcelona to mysterious investors with unclear origins of capital was a mistake. By handing out billions to giants, you can drown in an ocean of debt. Although UEFA’s work is not always respected, their position on the Super League was correct – it is a doomed project. Now the main question: did Peres manage to scare UEFA President ?eferin so much that he refused to switch to the Swiss system in European competitions?

Winners in three European Cup tournaments

Three different tournaments, three scenarios. Manchester City can repeat their success and win the Champions League again. At the same time, West Ham will not be able to win the Conference League for the second time in a row, as the London club is in the Europa League playoffs. Sevilla, which claims to win its favorite tournament, is also excluded from the list of possible winners. The most interesting matches of the Champions League will begin at the next stage, although there are already several spectacular pairings.

If the main favorites in the Champions League are more or less predictable, then in the Europa and Conference Leagues it is difficult to make predictions. We can distinguish the leaders in the class of clubs – Liverpool, Milan and Bayer. However, any of these clubs could face Roma or Benfica and exit the tournament. This has happened before.

The Conference League also has quite motivated teams that do not have numerous trophies. Therefore, there is no need to rush into the coronation of Aston Villa. Emery has done a superb job but the Birmingham club still have many challenges ahead in the Premier League. Perhaps Aston Villa will bet on fighting for their first spot in the Champions League, and not on the trophy in the third European Cup.

Change of champions in the top 5 Leagues

In the football arena of many countries, there are noticeable changes in the list of champions in various leagues. In Italy we can see four different champions in the last four seasons, which is unique in Italian football. In the French league, Monaco and other clubs will be looking to break the dominance of Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain, but their clash is just one of many interesting scenarios.

In Germany, Bayer is seriously vying for the championship with its talented coach Xabi Alonso. In the Netherlands, PSV is heading for the title, raising doubts about Ajax’s stability. In the Russian Premier League, Krasnodar and Zenit compete for the championship, providing spectators with an exciting battle. In Spain, Real Madrid and Girona are battling for the top spot, while in the English Premier League the title rivalry remains unpredictable, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal among the ambitious entrants.

Related Posts via Categories