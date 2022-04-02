FIFA World Cup Group Stage Rundown: Group B ‘Football vs Soccer’

With just the intercontinental playoffs and one European playoff to be completed, we have set 33 of the 36 teams for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. This year’s World Cup is unique for many reasons. First and foremost you have the dates on which it is occurring. FIFA deemed the Middle Eastern summer too severe for the competition to be played in the usual June/July time slot. The governing body of world football then decided, much to European football’s chagrin, to move the dates to the end of the year.
It has thrown many of the biggest European league schedules for next season into chaos. The other reason this World Cup will be unique is the Middle Eastern setting. The tiny, but incredibly rich nation of Qatar has the privilege of hosting the biggest international sporting competition in the world.
With so much anticipation surrounding it, the draw took place this past Friday in Doha and it has thrown up some incredibly tasty-looking fixtures. In this series, I am going to take a look at each group and give some context to each team.
Football vs Soccer Headlines Group B
- USA
- England
- Iran
- Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
The United States has been drawn in the same group as England. Some have already billed this as the clash between football and soccer. It is not unprecedented. FIFA drew the USA and England in the same group back in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The USA finished top of the group on goal difference that time around.
The Three Lions and the USMNT played out a 1-1 draw in their group stage fixture on that occasion.
England
It is safe to say that both sides are a completely different proposition this time around. In England, we have, truly, a heavyweight of world football.
They have been transformed under the tutelage of Gareth Southgate and are one of the bookies’ favorites to win the entire tournament.
A semi-final appearance in the previous World Cup in Russia, followed up by a final appearance at home in the following European Championship. Perhaps lifting the trophy could be seen as a natural progression for a talented England side.
USA
The USMNT is a different prospect too. No longer do they rely on physicality and grit to see out games. This youthful Stars and Stripes outfit has some of the best young talents in the world. Matt Turner is on the cusp of making a move to the EPL side of Arsenal.
Sergino Dest starts at right-back for Barcelona (when he is fit). Weston McKennie is an integral part of Juventus’ midfield. Christian Pulisic is a European champion.
Line for line, there are world-class options. That’s without even mentioning the likes of Gio Reyna, Timothy Weah, Yunus Musah – the list goes on and on.
The weakest link for the USMNT potentially is in the dugout. Gregg Berhalter is learning on the job as the head coach of the national side.
The Rest
The other teams in the group include Asian qualifiers Iran and one of either Scotland, Wales, or Ukraine. Iran is not to be underrated. They were the first to qualify from a strong Asian qualification section.
Any of the three European sides will cause headaches as well. Scotland always brings their A-game when they take on England. Wales can be unstoppable with Gareth Bale. The Real Madrid forward obviously views the Wales kit as his Superman uniform. And finally, Ukraine, whilst also being talent-laden, will be everyone’s second favorite team, for obvious reasons.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.
Follow paulmbanks
[…] Source link […]