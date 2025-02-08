FC Barcelona Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Sevilla

FC Barcelona head to Sevilla looking to continue their scoring spree! They have scored 20 goals in their last five games, and 31 in their last 8, across all competitions. In three of the last five matches and five of the last eight, we saw Hansi Flick’s men hang 5+ on their opponent.

Barcelona at Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Feb. 9, 8pm, Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 3rd, 45 pts LLDDW Sevilla FC , 13th, 28 pts, LDWDD

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 63% Draw 20% Sevilla FC 17%

Poor Valencia, they bore the brunt of it, with the Catalan club scoring 12 on them in their two recent meetings (7 in a Jan. 26 La Liga fixture, 5 on Thursday in the Copa Del Rey semifinal).

Barca Team News at Sevilla

The Blaugranes are expected to welcome Gavi back into the fold, and most likely the starting lineup, after he missed out versus Valencia. Thankfully, his head injury turned out to be much less serious than it looked, and he has now fully recovered.

However, Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen all remain sidelined here as long-term injury absentees.

Otherwise the injury/fitness situation remains unchanged.

Barca Starting XI Prediction at Sevilla

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Marc Casado, Pedri; Gavi, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

