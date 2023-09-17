Royal Antwerp, who visit FC Barcelona on Tuesday night, for a group stage Champions League clash, are making their first ever appearance in this specific format. Although it should be not be noted that have played in the first round of the now defunct European Cup, way back in 1957, and it was against Barcelona’s arch-rival Real Madrid.

They will travel to Catalonia led by a former Barca man, Mark van Bommel, who was a Champions League winner with the Blaugrana in the mid 2000s.

FC Barcelona vs Royal Antwerp FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Sept. 19, 8pm, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group H

Fun Fact: this is Barca’s 20th straight season within the competition.

Google Result Probability: Barcelona 81% Draw 12% Antwerp 7%

Barca Team News

There is nothing new to report, in terms of the fitness situation, after the thrashing of Real Betis. Xavi’s side came out unscathed from Saturday.

Pedri and Ronald Araujo remain out as long-term injury absentees, with the latter very close to a return, but won’t be rushed back into action here. And that is that in terms of the injury report.

In filling out our team sheet, we left out a few big names stellar players, including:

Oriol Romeu, Joao Felix, Raphinha, Marcos Alonso and more. So you can imagine just how star-studded our first team projection is, if those are the names we left out.

Barcelona Starting XI Prediction

Erik Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie De Jong, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski

