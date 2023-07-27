Before the summer ends, Kylian Mbappe will probably get his desired move to Real Madrid. Or at least it seems like he will, but it’s a shame he won’t be there for the El Clasico friendly in Arlington, Texas Saturday night. One player who has signed already this summer with a club in this greatest of rivalries this summer is Ilkay Gundogan.

The Manchester City turned FC Barcelona midfielder fielded a question about the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga.

El Clasico FYIs

Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona

Kickoff: Sat July 29, 4pm CST, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX, USA

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Real Madrid Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Watch: ESPN+

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Wherever he is gonna be I think to play against him is a joy,” Gündogan said.

You know that to face these kinds of players, you have to be at your best to beat them. So It is just about the competition.

“This is a decision that he personally has to make. But I am sure there are Clásicos that we are going to play that they all will be, in terms of intensity and quality, they will all be amazing to watch, so I can’t wait.”

Indeed, it really is up to Mbappe, and Gundogan said all the right things there in welcoming the competition. While the French superstar won’t be there, let’s take a look at who will, on the Barca side. Pencil in Frenkie de Jong for sure.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid (El Clasico Friendly)

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde; Kessie, Gundogan, De Jong; Dembele, Lewandowski, Fati

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories