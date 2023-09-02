The summer transfer window was kind of a chaotic one for FC Barcelona, but it was certainly eventful, to say the least. Three major loan deals (two inbound, one outbound) were accomplished in the past 24-48 hours, but now it’s time to shift the focus to on-the-pitch, as the Catalan Club will take on CA Osasuna on Sunday afternoon in La Liga.

Let’s take a look at who might be or could be in the first team for this one.

FC Barcelona at Osasuna FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 2, 4:15pm, El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 59% Draw 23% win 18%

La Liga Position, Form: FC Barcelona 4th, WWD, 7 pts Osasuna 9th, WLW, 6 pts

Notable names we left out are Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Joao Felix. Inigo Martinez could be in the mix too, should he be deemed match fit. However, we’ll just have to wait and see what Barca boss Xavi does here. Here’s our prediction.

And also, happy international break everyone!

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Osasuna

Marc Ter Stegen; Alejandro Bande, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Gavi

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories