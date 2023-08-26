Barcelona may not have started the season in the exact manner in which they would like, but their next opponent is probably ideal for them. While Villarreal are a tough out, and certainly no pushover, the Catalan Club simply has their number as of late.

Barca didn’t just sweep them last season, they are unblemished in the last five meetings with the Yellow Submarine. Can Xavi and company keep it going?

FC Barcelona at Villarreal FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Aug 27, 4:30pm local, El Madrigal

FC Barcelona Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 47% Draw 26% Villarreal 27%

La Liga Standings, Form: FC Barcelona WD 4 pts Villarreal WL 3 pts

There are some key players unavailable, to be sure, but a very strong lineup can be fielded to be sure. However, scoring goals is going to be a major challenge.

Especially now that Ousmane Dembele is gone. Robert Lewandowski can’t do it all himself and there could be issues in getting him proper service in this match.

On paper, this fixture looks like the best/most competitive one on the slate, in the Spanish top flight this weekend.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Villarreal

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, De Jong; Yamal, Romeu, Gundogan, Gavi; Fati, Lewandowski, Torres

