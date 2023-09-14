It is safe to say that FC Barcelona has the Next Big Thing in world football via Lamine Yamal. Only aged 16, he just became Spain’s youngest ever player and goal-scorer. He should retain his place in the first team, for Barcelona, when they host Real Betis on Saturday.

It is quite possible that the teenager will become the focal point, of which they will build moving forward. At least in the final third.

FC Barcelona vs Real Betis FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 16, 8pm, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

TV/Streaming: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes (USA), La Liga TV (UK), TSN+ (Canada)

Last 5 Series History: FC Barcelona 4 Draws 1 Real Betis 0

PL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 3rd, 10 pts, WWWD Real Betis 7th, 7 pts, WLDW

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 70% Draw 18% Real Betis 12%

Let’s take a look at who else Xavi should select, along with Yamal, in the first team this weekend. It certainly is a lineup that is filled with footballers on individual award short lists.

Nominees for the Ballon d’Or, FIFA The Best, Kopa Trophy and more abound.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Real Betis

Erik Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Oriol Romeu, Frenkie De Jong; Raphinha, Gavi, Lamine Yamal; Robert Lewandowski.

