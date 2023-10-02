It’s an Iberian Peninsula derby as two of the respective powerhouses of the nations of Portugal and Spain, in Porto and FC Barcelona meet in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Although to be honest, Barcelona is the Catalan Club, and Catalonia is, we’ll just say, “unique and different” from the rest of Spain.

We’re going to leave the politics out of this football match preview. After all, this is one of the better fixtures on the docket, so there is plenty to talk about already.

FC Barcelona at Porto FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 4, 8pm, Estadio do Dragao, Porto Portugal

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group H

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Lamine Yamel, the teenage sensation who might just be The Next Big Thing in World Football could be handed his first European start here. In the last UEFA Champions League clash, a win over Royal Antwerp, he featured for a few minutes, and in the process became the second youngest all-time debutante in the competition.

Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Porto (Champions League)

Erik Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde; Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski

