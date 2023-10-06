FC Barcelona head to Granada (in the province of Andalucia) on Sunday, for a La Liga fixture, so we can’t help but cite The Clash: “Spanish songs in Andalucía, Mandolina, oh mi corazón. Spanish songs in Granada, oh mi corazón.” It’s a match of two sides at opposite ends of the table.

Barca should roll here, but in football, you never know, especially given the injury to all-world center forward Robert Lewandowski.

FC Barcelona at Granada FYIs

Kick: Sun Oct. 8, Los Carmenes

Barca Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

La Liga Standing, Form: Granada 19th, 5 pts, DDLLL Barca 2nd, 20 pts, WDWWW

Result Probability: Granada 14% Draw 18% Barca 68%

So how will Xavi shuffle his lineup? Who comes in for the big Polish striker? We predict that, and the rest of the lineup below. Barcelona will be looking to just bag three more points here ahead of another very boring international break.

After the internationals, it won’t be long until the first El Clasico, which arrives on Oct. 28.

Barcelona could be without the services of a couple, maybe even a few, players for that one. They definitely can’t afford to suffer another player injury here in Granada.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Granada

Marc Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Christian Balde; Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Joao Felix

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

