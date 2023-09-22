When FC Barcelona welcomes Rafa Benitez and Celta Vigo to their temporary home (while the Camp Nou is being renovated) on Saturday, the match forecasters are calling for a Barca blowout.

Makes sense given how the Catalonian club have won 5-0 in back to back games. Plus, Vigo have been rather unimpressive so far this season, to say the least.

FC Barcelona vs Celta Vigo FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 23, 8pm, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

TV/Streaming: Fubo TV, ESPN App (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), TSN+, TSN2 (Canada)

Last 5 Series History: FC Barcelona 2 Draw 1 Celta Vigo 2

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 2nd, 13 pts WWWWD Celta Vigo, 16th, 4 pts, LWLDL

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 74% Draw 16% Celta Vigo 10%

It will be hard for them to try and stop Joao Felix, who is really settling in now at the Catalan Club. He’s proven to be a very shrewd deadline day loan signing.

We have him starting up top in our 4-3-3 prediction. Here’s how we think the rest of the team shapes up this weekend.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Celta Vigo

Marc Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Christian Balde; Ilkay Gundogan, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix

