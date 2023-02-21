On paper at least, it seems that Xavi and his FC Barcelona side are in trouble heading into the road leg of their Europa League round of 16 playoff against Manchester United. Not only did they leave the home leg all square, when it would have been much better to head into the road leg with an advantage, but they are injury-riddled too.

Xavi will be without at least a couple of his biggest guns for this battle, and it will be interesting to see what kind of team he fields here.

Man United vs FC Barcelona UEL FYIs

Kickoff: Thu Feb 23, 8pm GMT, Old Trafford

Competition: Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 2/2, Aggregate Score 2-2

Team News: Man United FC Barcelona

Starting XI Predictions: Man United FC Barcelona

How strong can he go given the fitness situation? Well, despite the doubts surrounding Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski, we think both will play through the pain and be in the first team for this match. And having that pair ni the first XI makes for a very strong team indeed.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Man United (Europa League)

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

Prediction: United 2, FC Barcelona 1

We predict the hero here will be Jadon Sancho, as he’ll net the game winner! What a great story that will make for him, MUFC and their fanbase, given all that he’s been through lately.

