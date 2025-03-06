When FC Barcelona welcome in Osasuna on Saturday, they’ll do so feeling very confident. That’s because the Catalan Club has yet to suffer defeat in the calendar year of 2025. The last time Barcelona was dealt an L, it came via Athletic Club, in the very last match of 2024. Since that setback, Barca have put up a form guide of W13D3, across four different competitions. The goal differential across the span? An insanely good 52-16.

All in all, it looks like the decision to hire Hansi Flick was indeed the right one.

FC Barcelona vs Osasuna FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. March 8, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 57 pts WWWWW Osasuna 11th, 33 pts, WDDLD

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 80% Draw 12% Osasuna 8%

He’s also won his first two editions of El Clasico, 4-0 in the league in October, 5-2 in the Super Cup. If you’re the boss in Barcelona, and you’re looking to win over the supporters, then thrashing Real Madrid is certainly the best way to go.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Osasuna

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde; Pedri; Marc Casado; Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

