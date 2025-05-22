Athletic Club just missed on the opportunity to play in the UEFA Europa League Final, in their home ground of the San Mames. Athletic Bilbao got absolutely rolled by Manchester United in the UEL semis, so this rare opportunity slipped away. But then United lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the “El Trashico” cup final yesterday, a match that ended up being as brutal in aesthetics, and form, as we all thought it could be. So now the venue shifts gears from a 16th versus 17th place in the Premier League European final to the last day of La Liga.

Shifting gears to FC Barcelona, the news today is all about contract extensions.

FC Barcelona at Athletic Club FYIs

Sun. May. 25, 9pm, San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Barca CAMPEONES 85 pts, WWWWL Athletic Club 4th, 70 pts, WDWWW

Google Result Probability: Barca 45% Draw 25% Athletic Club 35%

Manager Hansi Flick, fresh off accomplishing a domestic treble, is officially extended until 2027. Forward Raphinha, fresh off his most gloried season as a pro, is newly minted until 2028. So with that all said, here is the starting lineup prediction for the La Liga season finale.

FC Barcelona Starting Lineup Prediction at Athletic Club

Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

