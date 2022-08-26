Why This is the Season to Take in a FC Barcelona Match at Camp Nou

Barcelona is a city that lives and breathes its football like no other city on earth. Everywhere you turn in the city you’re going to see people proudly wearing the jerseys and displaying flags, and in the parks and cafes retired people can spend their days endlessly discussing and moaning about how everything about the club was better in the good old days.

Visiting the Camp Nou should be on every football fan’s bucket list, regardless of your feelings towards FC Barcelona.

The stadium is incredibly impressive and you’ll get a chance to see one of the most important arenas in footballing history in the flesh. If you’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to visit Catalunya, this season might just be it.

In this text we’re going to discuss some things that are worth keeping in mind, as well as why this season can offer up incredible value for those looking to visit one of football’s most iconic sites.

The new signings

The new signings, where Robert Lewandowski is the most obvious highlight, is bound to add some well needed respite and hope for the Camp Nou faithful. Lewandowski will add both goal scoring ability and superstar appeal, something that Barcelona desperately needs to be able to get their future on an even keel again.

By visiting this season you can get a first row seat to the new era of FC Barcelona. Although nobody knows for certain what the future will hold, it’s safe to say that Barca usually don’t stay down for very long.

By being in attendance when they start trying to build themselves back up again you’ll bear witness to the next chapter of club history and will be something that can be cherished for a long time to come.

Tickets

But it’s not only the new signings that make this season so appealing to travelers and visitors from abroad. Due to the absolute chaos, financial turmoil, and departure of Messi that has been the main talking points in the club for the last couple of years the sale of season tickets is down.

It has also meant that less people on average show up to the Camp Nou, but with 90 000 seats some fair weather fans are bound to show their heads.

But this in turn can act as a massive advantage for someone coming from abroad. Instead of having to resort to the worst seats in the house or paying double or triple retail prices for the good seats, one can find great tickets at reasonable prices.

However, it’s very important to buy the tickets well in advance. This way you can ensure that you get the best possible seats without blowing up your budget. Click here to see more and find attractive seats through an official partner of FC Barcelona.

Accommodation

If you’ve decided to go to Barcelona and catch a game while there, you have a ton of options when it comes to accommodation. Barcelona is one of the most popular cities to visit in Europe and due to this there are an abundance of hotels and other options when it comes to accommodation.

Even if there are hotels close to the Camp Nou, it’s more than likely much wiser to choose a hotel closer to the city center. The hotels at the stadium tend to be very expensive and you’ll be missing out on a bunch of interesting things to see in central Barcelona.

Getting to the stadium on match day is easy through public transport, and you’ll enjoy your stay a lot more if you’re in the middle of the city and can see the sights.

Travel

As we mentioned previously, Barcelona is one of the most heavily visited cities in all of Europe. This means that it’s usually very easy to find flights several times a day at reasonable prices. This is of course dependent on where you live, but even if you have to catch a connecting flight this is usually a very simple process.

Just like buying tickets for the match, the sooner you buy your plane tickets the better.

