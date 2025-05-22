It had been thought that FC Barcelona full back Jules Kounde could return from his hamstring injury before the season concluded. Now it seems like it’s not going to happen though, as he’s highly doubtful/basically ruled out for Sunday’s visit to Athletic Club.

Kounde joins the likes of central defender Ronald Araujo and winger Ferran Torres- players who will be ruled out/not risked this weekend.

FC Barcelona at Athletic Club FYIs

Sun. May. 25, 9pm, San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Barca CAMPEONES 85 pts, WWWWL Athletic Club 4th, 70 pts, WDWWW

Google Result Probability: Barca 45% Draw 25% Athletic Club 35%

Barca Team News

With Torres, he’s recovering from appendicitis, and an operation to correct it.

With a domestic treble already secured, mission accomplished for the 24-25 season, and thus no need to take any risks. Araujo could feature here, but again he’s kind of a doubt, due to an unspecified muscular issue.

Marc Bernal remains out as a longer-term injury absentee (ACL). Thus concludes the injury, suspension, team news report for the Catalan Club. Happy end of season to Blaugranes supporters everywhere. It has been a festive one, to say the least.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

