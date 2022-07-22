Top Attractions in Barcelona for Football Fans

Barcelona is an incredible holiday destination. From a relaxing manmade beach to breathtaking architecture, it really is an unmissable part of Spain. However, if you’re a football fan, you may have your sights set on a different set of attractions. Luckily, Barcelona has a lot to offer in the way of football, so you’ll definitely be spoiled for choice. Here are some spots you should consider stopping by:

Camp Nou

At the top of every football fan’s itinerary is undoubtedly Camp Nou, Barcelona FC’s home stadium. Whether you’re planning to book a tour of the grounds or buy FC Barcelona tickets to catch a game, Camp Nou will be one of the highlights of your holiday. If possible, try and do both! Experiencing the thrill of a football match and then exploring the stadium afterwards will immerse you completely into the city’s football culture and the lives of the players.

La Masia

A lesser-known football attraction is La Masia, an old-looking building that’s not too far away from the main Camp Nou stadium. La Masia used to be used for youth coaching, but the HQ has since moved further away from the city centre. However, if you’re interested in seeing where some of the top football players in the world kickstarted their journeys, then La Masia is well worth a visit.

Miniestadi

If you’re also a fan of women’s football or are travelling with someone who is, visit the Miniestadi. This stadium is mostly used by Barcelona’s women’s football team, but the men’s B team and cadets also train here. The stadium is smaller than Camp Nou, but it has been used for international games in the past, making it a significant attraction for football fans.

Estadi Olimpic de Montjuic

An incredibly grand stadium, Estadi Olimpic de Montjuic was the place where Spain won their gold medal at the Olympics. If you don’t fancy another stadium tour, then you’re in luck because there are many live music shows and sporting events happening at the stadium. This way, you can soak up the atmosphere while enjoying a performance rather than simply walking around a large empty space.

Cornella-el-Prat

While this stadium is less popular than Camp Nou, it is where RCD Espanyol has set up its home. If you have football on your mind constantly and don’t want to leave a single stone unturned on your visit to Barcelona, make sure you visit the stadium so you can tell all your friends that you saw every single pitch possible.

Sonora Sport Tavern

Combine your nights out with your love of football by visiting the Sonora Sport Tavern, a place frequented by football fans in the city of Barcelona. Whether you’re planning to watch a match on one of their TVs or simply have a drink and a chat with the locals, you’ll be in very good company.

It’s not always easy to find football-related attractions when travelling, but Barcelona has plenty to offer. Take your pick of stadiums or pack your schedule full of as many as possible.

Related Posts via Categories