FC Barcelona Team News, Starting XI Prediction at Atletico Madrid

FC Barcelona visits Atletico Madrid on Sunday in a match that will send us to the international break in style. One of the matches to kick off before the boring period of the March internationals commence, it’s great to have a fixture with so much relevance.

Barcelona sit top of the table, even with arch-rivals Real Madrid on points, the Catalan club got to their season total in one less match.

FC Barcelona at Atletico FYIs

Kick: Sun. March 16, 8pm, Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain

La Liga Standing: Atletico Madrid 3rd, 56 pts, Barca 1st, 57 pts

La Liga Form: Atletico Madrid DDWWL Barcelona WWWWW

Result Probability: Atletico Madrid 31% Draw 26% Barca 43%

Meanwhile Atletico are right up there with them, just one point behind, in third place.

It’s going to be a fierce, spirited La Liga title race, which will likely go down to the wire. This Sunday affair in the capital city will have massive consequence on the ultimate result.

No changes. Seriously not a single new development here.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Atletico Madrid

Wojcieh Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories