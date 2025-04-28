FC Barcelona, as a squad, are getting healthier at just the right time. No. 1 goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to the team for the 3-2 El Clasico triumph in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. He didn’t feature, and probably won’t on Wednesday night, but he’s back.

And that is no doubt a triumph for Ter Stegen, given that back in September, he was actually ruled out for the entire season.

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Leg 1/2

Kickoff: Wed. April 30, 8pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Barcelona Team News

Meanwhile Starting left-back Alejandro Balde could be in the mix in mid-week too. He will need to a pass a late fitness test here, so consider him a 50/50, touch-and-go proposition.

The news is worse for striker Robert Lewandowski, who suffered a hamstring injury last week that kept him out of the Copa glory over Real Madrid. He’s ruled out here, and will likely miss out on the second leg as well.

Other than that, the Blaugranes are looking good, and seemed poised to win trophies, plural this season.

