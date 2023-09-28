The team topping the table in La Liga, currently, is not FC Barcelona or Real Madrid, surprisingly. The non-El Clasico side that sits first place is Girona, one of just two clubs not to have suffered a league loss so far this term (Barcelona is the other). If/when Girona stumbles, the Catalan club will look to usurp their place, but they must beat Sevilla in order to do so.

Sevilla is a side that is known for success in secondary European competition, but they haven’t been able to replicate good form in the league thus far.

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Fri. Sept. 29, 8pm, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 3rd, 17 pts DWWWWW Sevilla, 12th, 7 pts, WDWLL

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 71% Draw 17% Sevilla 12%

They only sit mid-table at press time. They dio have Sergio Ramos, former long time Real Madrid captain going for them though, and that’s nice. He’s definitely on the list of all-time players most disliked by Barca supporters, and with good reason. However, when he’s on your team, he magically becomes likable.

Let’s take a look at what Barca first team Ramos and company might face tomorrow night.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla

Marc Ter Stegen; Joao Cancelo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, Christian Balde; Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories