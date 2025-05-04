FC Barcelona Team News at Inter Milan: Gavi, Dani Rodriguez

FC Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday, was halted, for a brief time, when 19-year-old debutant Dani Rodríguez suffered an injury. Rodriguez’s injury was serious enough to require medical attention, and eventually, he was replaced by teenage phenom and budding superstar Lamine Yamal. He wasn’t the only Barcelona injury that was suffered today, as midfielder Gavi also developed a problem in the second half.

UEFA Champions League Semifinals Leg 2/2

FC Barcelona at Inter Milan

Kickoff: Tue. May 6, 8pm, San Siro, Milan, Italy

Aggregate: 3-3

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google 90 Min Result Probability: FC Barcelona 44% Draw 24% Inter Milan 34%

Barcelona Team News

However, according to manager Hansi Flick, it’s not really a big deal.

Said Flick in his postgame press conference: “I think Gavi is OK. I hope it’s not an injury. He said after the match he’s OK. But we have to wait for tomorrow.”

Perhaps it is just a knock for Gavi? And Gavi will be ready for Tuesday night? With Rodriguez, the story is quite different.

He was brought in simply because Barca needed to do some squad rotation and rest their big guns for the huge mid-week UCL clash.

Taking on a side that has already been relegated from La Liga, there was no need to go with a strong team here. And while it was a huge opportunity for Dani Rodriguez here, unfortunately, this injury that he suffered today may keep him from featuring with the senior team again this term.

“Dani, I am really sad about him,” Flick said. “It’s tough.

“He came from an injury, now he has his first match with us.”

“He was really happy to have it. He showed what I see in training in the game. We will take care about him and if he’s back, then he can always train with us.”

Other than that, the Barcelona team news situation remains the same as it was entering the match. Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde could return to action in this one, but they are both still questionable, at best.

