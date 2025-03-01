FC Barcelona Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona prepares to host Real Sociedad feeling a ton of positive momentum. They have won their last five La Liga fixtures, and they’re undefeated in their last 14 (W11D3) across all competitions. The last time that Hansi Flick’s men suffered an L of any sort, the calendar still said 2024 (Dec. 21 vs Atletico Madrid).

The prolonged up turn in form has brought them back to the top of the table in the Spanish top flight.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. March 2, 4:15pm, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 54 pts WWWWW Real Sociedad 9th, 34 pts, LLWLW

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 76% Draw 15% Real Sociedad 9%

FC Barcelona Team News

Good times are here again in Catalonia.

There is only one major change in the fitness situation, as Andreas Christensen has finally been medically cleared to play. So the Blaugranes are getting healthier, as a squad. Of course, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal remain out as long-term injury absentees.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Real Vallecano

Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Gavi, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories