Marcus Rashford is set to join the FC Barcelona squad for their preseason tour on the other side of the world. According to multiple reports, his loan deal is finalized, and he’s already been training with his new club. For whatever reason, his arrival still hasn’t been officially, formally announced yet. Nevertheless, he could get his first minutes of playing time with the Catalan club on Sunday.

FC Barcelona at Vissel Kobe FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday July 27, Misaki Park Stadium

Competition: Preseason Club Friendly

Barcelona Preview Material: Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

FC Barcelona Asia Tour

July 27, at Vissel Kobe, Hyogo-ku, Kobe, Japan

July 31, at FC Seoul, Seoul, South Korea

Aug 4, at Daegu, Daegu, South Korea

Barcelona Team News

In addition to Rashford, new arrival Roony Bardghji could see his first minutes with the Blaugrana as well on Sunday.

AS also has the scoop on the Barca roster for their pre-season tour. The team is set to jet off tomorrow, with manager Hansi Flick poised to wait until just before departure time to make the travel squad official. Injured goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will stay back to focus on his health.

Ter Stegen has back problems that are so severe, he may ultimately elect to have surgery. Meanwhile injured duo Gerard Martín and Marc Bernal are actually set to make the trip to Japan and South Korea.

And then finally, Oriol Romeu and Pau Victor, two players who are far out of favor, will stay behind and focus on their imminent exits.

