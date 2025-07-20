As reported yesterday by global transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is on his way to joining FC Barcelona on loan. As Romano indicated, it’s a done deal, with only the medical evaluation and the contract signing remaining to get the transaction finalized, and then officially announced.

Today, Romano reported more details of the arrangement, including some of the financial figures.

🚨🔵🔴 Barcelona have sealed all the documents of Rashford deal, set to land in Spain. Understand Barça will pay €14m gross as salary coverage plus bonuses linked to appearances. Marcus takes 15% pay cut and Man Utd will not cover his salary. €30m buy option for June 2026. pic.twitter.com/DZ8U2y3x6N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2025

The Catalan club will cover all of that monster salary that Rashford earns. Although he’s apparently set to take a healthy pay cut from his astronomical £325,000 per week salary.

His United deal still has three years left to run, so the prospects have another team buying it out are not great. Barcelona have struck a deal that includes an option, but not an obligation, to buy the English forward.

Rashford, who spent the back half of last season out on loan at Aston Villa, has long worn out his welcome at United. He’ll never suit up for them again. He’s one of four forwards in this situation at United, so hopefully, for Old Trafford’s sake, they can also find a destination for Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho before the summer ends.

It sounds like the Rashford loan deal could get finalized this weekend, with an official announcement coming in the next couple days.

The English attacking player could then make his Barca debut on Sunday, when the Blaugranes visit Vissel Kobe to kick off their preseason.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories