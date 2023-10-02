FC Barcelona have a new fitness concern as they enter Wednesday’s top of the table in Group H UEFA Champions League clash. Forward Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury this weekend against Sevilla, and he’s now expected to spend the next three to four weeks on the sidelines.

The former Leeds United man joins midfield maven Frenkie de Jong (ankle injury) and Pedri (unspecified muscular problem) among the Barca walking wounded.

FC Barcelona at Porto FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Oct. 4, 8pm, Estadio do Dragao, Porto Portugal

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group H

Fun Fact: this is Barca’s 20th straight season within the competition.

FC Barcelona Preview Articles: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: Barcelona 51% Draw 25% Antwerp 24%

Rest of the Team News

Both sides enter this clash having won their first group stage clash and looking to get all three points, and thus, take charge of the group here. Porto have some injury concerns though as Ivan Marcano is out until 2024 while Zaidu Sanusi (unspecified muscular problem) and Gabriel Veron (the same affliction) remain out. As does Evanilson, who has a knee problem.

Also, their skipper Pepe missed out against Benfica with a muscle injury, so he’s a doubt here to say the least. And that covers it all.

